Blazers Trading Evan Turner To Hawks For Kent Bazemore

by June 24, 2019
3,258
Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are trading Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks for Kent Bazemore, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Both veteran wings are on expiring contracts in 2019-20.

While the Hawks have no shortage of cap space and have made it clear they’re willing to take on salary if it helps them yield further assets, the Blazers are a team already struggling to stay out of the luxury tax in 2019-20.

We may see more pieces involved in this transaction, though nothing has yet been reported.

In 73 games for the Blazers last season, Turner averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. He struggled from beyond the arc, shooting just .212. Bazemore, in contrast shot .320 from three while scoring 11.6 points per game.

If both parties retain the players they receive in this deal, the Hawks could run Turner out as a versatile utility veteran to supplement the young core they’ve built around Trae Young and John Collins.

The Blazers, in contrast, would benefit from another three-point shooter, especially if the price for pending restricted free agent Rodney Hood creeps higher than their mid-level exception. Since Hood signed a one-year contract in 2018, the Blazers do not have the ability to exceed the cap and sign him with Bird rights.

      
You Might Also Like

Is Cam Reddish the Next Paul George? 🧐 Hawks Got a STEAL!

2 hours ago
64
Haywood Highsmith of the Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Waive Two-Way Signee Haywood Highsmith

2 hours ago
138
Jimmer Fredette of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns To Decline 2019-20 Team Option On Jimmer Fredette

4 hours ago
791
James Dolan, Steve Mills of the New York Knicks

Knicks Fined For Banning New York Daily News From Presser

5 hours ago
296
Stephon Marbury of the Beijing Royal Fighters

Stephon Marbury Hired As Head Coach Of CBA’s Beijing Royal Fighters

5 hours ago
1,021
Jordan Bone of the Tennessee Volunteers

Pistons To Sign Second-Round Pick Jordan Bone To Two-Way Contract

6 hours ago
248

TRENDING


Most Recent

Is Cam Reddish the Next Paul George? 🧐 Hawks Got a STEAL!

2 hours ago
64
Haywood Highsmith of the Philadelphia 76ers

Sixers Waive Two-Way Signee Haywood Highsmith

2 hours ago
138
Evan Turner of the Portland Trail Blazers

Blazers Trading Evan Turner To Hawks For Kent Bazemore

4 hours ago
3,258
Jimmer Fredette of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns To Decline 2019-20 Team Option On Jimmer Fredette

4 hours ago
791
James Dolan, Steve Mills of the New York Knicks

Knicks Fined For Banning New York Daily News From Presser

5 hours ago
296