The Dallas Mavericks have a need for a center in their front-court to start alongside Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes next season. While the team could target a center in the draft tonight, Dallas has its eyes on pending free agent DeMarcus Cousins this July.

Per Michael Scotto of The Athletic:

“At No. 5 overall, Dallas believes it has a strong chance to land DeMarcus Cousins in free agency, league sources told The Athletic. If the Mavericks pass on Mohamed Bamba, that would signal the team will go all in on trying to sign Cousins or restricted free agent Clint Capela. DeAndre Jordan could also become an unrestricted free agent if he declines his $24.1 million player option, but Dallas has been through that courtship before.”

Cousins is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after tearing his achilles in January. He ended his season averaging career-highs with 12.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists, on top of 25.2 points per game.

Dallas could go in a different direction this free agency if they elect to select a big man with the fifth overall pick like Jaren Jackson Jr., Marvin Bagley or Mohamed Bamba.