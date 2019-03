Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is expected to miss the remainder of the season with Deep Venous Thrombosis in his right arm, the team announced:

OFFICIAL: Brandon Ingram, who has missed two games due to a sore right shoulder, underwent further testing yesterday which revealed a Deep Venous Thrombosis (DVT) in his arm.



Ingram is expected to miss the remainder of the season.https://t.co/fNr8DwUbrb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 9, 2019

Ingram, 21, has averaged 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this year. LA is currently the No. 11 seed in the West with a 30-35 record.

