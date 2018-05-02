Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz Not ‘Dead and Buried’

by May 02, 2018
1,020

Sixers rookie guard Markelle Fultz is not “dead and buried” according to head coach Brett Brown.

The 19-year-old didn’t get off the bench Monday night in Philadelphia’s 117-101 Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics—his third consecutive DNP-CD—with Brown opting instead to go with backup TJ McConnell.

Brown says there is still a chance for Fultz play in the second-round series.

Per Philly.com:

Because he played the entire season, the Sixers consider McConnell the better option.

“To say he’s dead and buried, that’s not true,” Brown said. “But I got a decision to make, and I’ve made a decision.

“That doesn’t mean it’s etched in stone. It’s always something that you review and I think about. And the care for Markelle Fultz and his future is always on my mind.”

The coach, however, added that Fultz is “not dead and buried.”

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid: ‘No Excuses’ for Hassan Whiteside Being Out of Shape

1 day ago
3,307
NBA

Donovan Mitchell Enjoyed ‘Not a Rookie’ Chants at Ben Simmons

1 day ago
2,721
NBA

Joel Embiid: Sixers ‘Sh**ty’ on Defense in Game 1 vs Celtics

1 day ago
468
Terry Rozier
NBA

Post Up: Undermanned Celtics Set Tone With Rout Of 76ers

2 days ago
1,179
NBA

Ersan Ilyasova: Playing in Boston Harder Than Miami

2 days ago
1,117
NBA

Jaylen On Game 7: ‘It’s The Perfect Time And A Perfect Stage’ To Make A Name

4 days ago
538

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Kawhi Leonard Waiting to See if Spurs Offer Supermax

2 hours ago
696

Draymond Green Dares Charles Barkley to Punch Him

2 hours ago
6,962

Giannis Antetokounmpo Hopes to Work Out With Kobe Bryant

3 hours ago
518

Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz Not ‘Dead and Buried’

3 hours ago
1,020

Kendrick Perkins Says Drake Started the Trash Talk

4 hours ago
1,994