Brett Brown: Markelle Fultz Not ‘Dead and Buried’

Sixers rookie guard Markelle Fultz is not “dead and buried” according to head coach Brett Brown.

The 19-year-old didn’t get off the bench Monday night in Philadelphia’s 117-101 Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics—his third consecutive DNP-CD—with Brown opting instead to go with backup TJ McConnell.

Brown says there is still a chance for Fultz play in the second-round series.

Per Philly.com: