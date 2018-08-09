Brook Lopez: Milwaukee Bucks Can Reach NBA Finals

by August 09, 2018
765

Brook Lopez thinks the Bucks can reach the NBA Finals next June.

The big fella says the team’s confidence has grown with LeBron James having taken his talents to Hollywood this summer.

Lopez, 30, inked a one-year deal with Milwaukee in the offseason.

Per Hoopshype:

With LeBron James heading West, a lot of East teams feel like the conference is wide open. Do you agree with that, and how good can this Bucks team be if you guys play to your full potential?

Brook Lopez: “Absolutely, we feel like that. We definitely think the East is wide open.

“It’s going to be such a fun, exciting time in the East and it’s going to be super competitive. There are a lot of teams that can do [big] things, from Toronto to Boston to Philly – you just go down the list and it’s clear that the East is as exciting as it’s been in a long time.

“I think we’re very confident that we can, no question, win the East.”

Related
John Wall: Eastern Conference ‘Wide-Open’ Without LeBron James

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Brook Lopez: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in the East

3 hours ago
275
giannis lakers
NBA

Giannis: ‘I Would Never Leave for L.A.’

1 month ago
6,904
SLAMTV

Thon Maker Involved in Massive FIBA Brawl

1 month ago
4,990
NBA

Michael Porter Jr: ‘I’m a Mix of Giannis and KD’

2 months ago
3,549
On The Rise

On The Rise: Khris Middleton Is Poised to Take the Bucks to the Next Level

2 months ago
1,224
Kostas Antetokounmpo nba draft workouts
NBA

Report: Kostas Antetokounmpo Stays in NBA Draft, Cancels All Workouts

2 months ago
6,878
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘LeBron for Secretary of Education’ Petition Has Over 16,000 Supporters 📚

25 mins ago
74

John Wall and New Teammate Jeff Green PRIVATE WORKOUT in Miami 🏖

57 mins ago
90

Ability360 Empowers Amputee Hoopers Across the U.S. 👏

1 hour ago
48

James Dolan: ‘We’re Not Going to Sell’ the Knicks

2 hours ago
214

Brook Lopez: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the Best Player in the East

3 hours ago
275