Brooklyn Nets NBA 2K20 Ratings

by September 11, 2019
1
Jarrett Allen of the Brooklyn Nets

Every hoops season, video games like NBA 2K20 play a significant role in shaping basketball culture and this year is no different. For proof, look no further then the wave of fans and athletes alike desperate to get their hands on the individual player ratings included in the latest release.

We’ve broken down the overall ratings for each player and sorted them by team so that you can see how your squad stacks up against the rest of the league.

PlayerPositionRating
Kevin DurantSF96
Kyrie IrvingPG91
Spencer DinwiddiePG82
DeAndre JordanC81
Jarrett AllenC79
Caris LeVertSG78
Joe HarrisSG78
Taurean PrinceSF77
Rodions KurucsSF75
Wilson ChandlerSF75
David NwabaSG73
Garrett TempleSG73
Nicolas ClaxtonC72
Dzanan MusaSF71
Henry EllensonPF69
Theo PinsonSF69
Deng AdelSF67

Can’t get enough 2K? SLAM’s dedicated gaming channel, @SLAMftw, is blowing up. Hit us with your best uploads and watch our streams!

 
