Bucks Agree To Two-Way Deal With Frank Mason III

The Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a two-way deal with Frank Mason III, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The 25-year-old point guard was waived by the Sacramento Kings earlier this offseason.

Mason spent the past two seasons in Sacramento but after an intriguing rookie campaign and promising start to his sophomore season his role began to shrink. He’ll split the 2019-20 campaign between Milwaukee and the franchise’s G League affiliate.

Mason averaged 7.9 points and 2.8 assists per game for the Kings in 2017-18 but his minutes dropped from 19.0 per game in Year 1 to just 11.5 in Year 2.