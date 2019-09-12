Bulls, Justin Simon Agree To Exhibit 10 Deal

by September 12, 2019
1,552

MOST RECENT

Justin Simon, who played his collegiate ball at St. John’s, will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bulls, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog reports.

Simon entered the 2019 draft but was no selected. The 6’5″ guard played for Chicago’s Summer League team in Las Vegas, scoring 6.8 points in 21 minutes per game.

The move brings the Bulls’ training camp roster to 17 players. Simon, who earned the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award last year, will likely latch on with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate, prior to the start of the season.

 
You Might Also Like

Dennis Rodman Says He, Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen ‘Were the Big Three’

3 days ago
13,028

Bulls To Release Antonio Blakeney

5 days ago
4,560
Zach Lavine of the Chicago Bulls

NBA 2K20 Ratings: Chicago Bulls

2 weeks ago
182
Shaquille Harrison of the Chicago Bulls

Shaquille Harrison, Bulls Agree To One-Year Deal

2 months ago
1,621

NEVER IN DOUBT: Coby White’s Unprecedented Journey to the NBA

2 months ago
5,114
Wendell Carter Jr. of the Chicago Bulls

Wendell Carter Jr. To Undergo Surgery On Core Muscle Injury

2 months ago
1,292

TRENDING


Most Recent

Blazers Add Troy Caupain, London Perrantes To Training Camp Roster

50 mins ago
27

IMG Academy is a SUPERTEAM! Can They Repeat in 2020? 👀

2 hours ago
30

Pistons, Joe Johnson Agree To One-Year Deal

2 hours ago
180

Bogdan Bogdanovic Leads Serbia to Victory over Team USA at FIBA World Cup 🇭🇷

2 hours ago
162

Hornets Won’t Rebuild With Free Agents

3 hours ago
836
kobe bryant mamba cup

Kobe Bryant Introduces First Annual Mamba Cup Tournament Series

4 hours ago
217