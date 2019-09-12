Bulls, Justin Simon Agree To Exhibit 10 Deal

Justin Simon, who played his collegiate ball at St. John’s, will sign an Exhibit 10 contract with the Bulls, Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog reports.

Simon entered the 2019 draft but was no selected. The 6’5″ guard played for Chicago’s Summer League team in Las Vegas, scoring 6.8 points in 21 minutes per game.

The move brings the Bulls’ training camp roster to 17 players. Simon, who earned the Big East Defensive Player of the Year award last year, will likely latch on with the Windy City Bulls, Chicago’s G League affiliate, prior to the start of the season.