Bulls Trade Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

The Bulls are sending Justin Holiday to Memphis in exchange for MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden Jr. and a pair of unprotected second-round picks in 2019 and 2020.

Holiday started in all 38 games for Chicago this season.

Brooks is averaging 6.6 points, and Selden is putting up 5.4 points. Both guards have expiring contracts.

