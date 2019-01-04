Bulls Trade Justin Holiday to Grizzlies for MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

The Bulls are sending Justin Holiday to Memphis in exchange for MarShon Brooks, Wayne Selden Jr. and a pair of unprotected second-round picks in 2019 and 2020.
Holiday started in all 38 games for Chicago this season.
The Bulls began what they hope is a busy trade season a month ahead of the Feb. 7 deadline when they acquired guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr., plus second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 from the Grizzlies for Justin Holiday.https://t.co/CtUQTZnLOZ via @KCJHoop pic.twitter.com/dhiOBNbvzs
— Chicago Sports (@ChicagoSports) January 4, 2019
Brooks is averaging 6.6 points, and Selden is putting up 5.4 points. Both guards have expiring contracts.
Per the Chicago Tribune:
The Bulls are still shopping Jabari Parker and Robin Lopez ahead of the Feb. 7 trade deadline. But agreeing to deal Holiday and his expiring $4.5 million contract is a start.
It will open considerable opportunity at small forward for rookie Chandler Hutchison, whose minutes have increased of late. Some of Hutchison’s increased playing time has come as the backup power forward, a role soon to be filled by Bobby Portis when he returns from a sprained right ankle.
The Bulls will have to waive a player for the trade to be finalized. Cameron Payne and Brooks are the leading candidates, a source said.