‘Bums’: Klay Thompson Calls Out the Cavs for 3-1 Pettiness

by December 04, 2018
275

Klay Thompson remembers all of the jokes made at Golden State’s expense after it blew a 3-1 NBA Finals lead in 2016 against Cleveland.

Thompson calls the Cavs “bums” and “idiots” for all of the trash talk that ensued, and says their pettiness “gets you 1-8 in the Finals.”

The two-time defending champion Warriors make their triumphant return to Cleveland (facing a hopeless 5-18 team) tomorrow night.

Per The Athletic:

Others had different favorites, on and off the court, especially when you mention the city of Cleveland, where Klay Thompson said he still has “fond memories,” adding that visiting this week “won’t be the worst thing in the world.”

“Definitely dinners at Morton’s,” Klay said. “That’s a favorite. Had a great time there.”

There were also the petty moments, the viral social media jabs, a rivalry scripted perfectly for the modern age — Draymond [Green’s] first parade interview, LeBron [James’] post-title shirt, Draymond’s parade shirt response and much more, highlighted of course by that 2016 Halloween party in Cleveland that included tombstone cookies referencing the imagined deaths of [Stephen] Curry and Thompson.

“Oh, yeah. Ha!” Klay said. “That was funny. Look how that turned out. Psssh. Bums. That was crazy. I forgot about that. Well, look at what pettiness gets you. Gets you 1-8 in the Finals. Idiots.”

