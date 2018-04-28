Carmelo Anthony On If He’d Come Off The Bench: ‘That’s Out Of The Question’

by April 28, 2018
542

During his exit interview on Saturday, forward Carmelo Anthony was asked whether he would consider coming off the bench going forward, via ESPN‘s Royce Young:

Anthony, who averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game, also described his year with the Thunder as “interesting.”

