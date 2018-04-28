Carmelo Anthony On If He’d Come Off The Bench: ‘That’s Out Of The Question’

During his exit interview on Saturday, forward Carmelo Anthony was asked whether he would consider coming off the bench going forward, via ESPN‘s Royce Young:

Melo asked about possibly coming off the bench: “I’m not sacrificing no bench role. So that’s out of the question.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 28, 2018

Anthony, who averaged a career-low 16.2 points per game, also described his year with the Thunder as “interesting.”

