Carmelo Anthony Would ‘Understand’ if Benched Again in Game 6

The OKC Thunder’s remarkable comeback in the second half of Game 5 against the Jazz extended their season, and Carmelo Anthony watched most of it from the bench.

As the series shifts back to Utah for a do-or-die Game 6, Melo hopes for more playing time, but says he wouldn’t protest if head coach Billy Donovan goes with someone else in the do-or-die affair Friday night.

Assistant coach Maurice Cheeks attempted to console a visibly frustrated Anthony as OKC roared back from a 25-point deficit to earn an improbable 107-99 victory.

