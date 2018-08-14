Carmelo Anthony: ‘My Story is Far from Over’

by August 14, 2018
2,175

Carmelo Anthony, in a farewell letter to Oklahoma City, writes that his story as a basketball player is “far from over.”

Melo thanked the Thunder organization and its fans for their brief time together last season.

Anthony, 34, inked a one-year, $2.4 million deal with the Houston Rockets.

Per The Oklahoman:

“IN LIFE, I’ve learned that things don’t always turn out how you want,” Anthony continued in his letter. “I wanted nothing more than to make it work here & help bring this city a championship. I’m sorry it didn’t work out while I was here.”

Anthony’s seven months in Oklahoma City weren’t a complete failure. He was part of one of the most effective starting lineups in the NBA — 14.2 points per 100 possessions better than the opposition. Anthony, Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Steven Adams and Andre Roberson were gelling on offense and defense until a season-ending knee injury to Roberson in January struck a major blow during the Thunder’s longest winning streak of the season.

“This chapter of my career may be coming to an end,” Anthony wrote. ” … but my story is far from over.”

