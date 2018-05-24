Carmelo Anthony Rejects Claim That Kyle Korver is a Better Player

A disagreeing Carmelo Anthony hopped into the comments section of an Instagram post claiming that, at this stage in their careers, Kyle Korver is a better basketball player.

Melo's out here in the IG comments 😂 pic.twitter.com/VksOZcBVzg — SB Nation (@SBNation) May 23, 2018

Anthony, 33, is coming off a frustrating season in OKC, during which he averaged a career-low 16.2 points on 40 percent shooting as a catch-and-shoot option for the Thunder.

The 37-year-old Korver remains a valuable contributor in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ postseason run, though he only logged 19 minutes Wednesday night in a 96-83 Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics.

