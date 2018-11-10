Report: Carmelo, Rockets Discussing Future with Team 👀

Carmelo Anthony and the Houston Rockets are discussing his future with the team, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

After a disappointing 4-7 start to the season, the Rockets are searching for ways to turn their season around.

The team would have to pay Anthony $2.4 million should they decide to waive him.

The Houston Rockets and Carmelo Anthony are discussing his role with the team and how the franchise and 10-time All-Star forward might still be able to proceed together for the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN. Talks are ongoing, the sources said.

