‘We’re Playing Like Crap’: Mike D’Antoni Says Houston Lost Its Swagger

by October 31, 2018
764

The Houston Rockets are “playing like crap,” according to head coach Mike D’Antoni.

D’Antoni says the team, currently 1-5 following a 104-85 home loss Tuesday night to the Portland Trail Blazers, needs to regain its swagger.

James Harden remains sidelined by a left hamstring strain.

Per the Houston Chronicle:

“Last year, we played well. Right now, we’re playing like crap,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said of following a 5-1 start one season to a 1-5 start the next. “We’ll look. We’ll fight it. Not making shots, not making foul shots, not making layups.”

The Rockets had their fewest points at home in D’Antoni’s three seasons driving what had been among the league’s top offenses. But with the now familiar collection of missed layups, missed wide-open 3-pointers and missed free throws, there was little surprising about another collapse.

“It’s hard to explain,” D’Antoni said. “We lost our swagger. We’re on our heels. When you’re desperate, it’s good on defense because your hair should be on fire, but it’s bad on offense. Tonight, it was like we were pretty good defensively for most of the game, but offensively, we weren’t calm and didn’t have that poise and didn’t hit anything for a long time.”

Related
Carmelo Anthony: ‘I’ll Be Damned if We Panic’

     
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Carmelo Anthony: ‘I’ll Be Damned if We Panic’

2 days ago
6,448
Jimmy Butler and Eric Gordon
NBA

Report: Timberwolves Requiring Eric Gordon in Any Jimmy Butler Trade to Houston

4 days ago
19,643
SLAMTV

Damian Lillard Quiets Orlando Heckler With 41 Points

5 days ago
1,997
SLAMTV

‘I Was in My Head’: Donovan Mitchell Breaks Out of Slump

6 days ago
1,598
NBA

David Stern: Pelicans’ Dell Demps a ‘Lousy General Manager’

6 days ago
4,028
SLAMTV

Tracy McGrady Says He Would Average ’35, 40 Points a Game’ in Today’s NBA

7 days ago
7,294
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: JR Smith Considered Time Away from Cavs Over Playing Time

2 hours ago
1,253

Russell Westbrook Says He Put Patrick Beverley to Sleep

3 hours ago
2,163

‘We’re Playing Like Crap’: Mike D’Antoni Says Houston Lost Its Swagger

4 hours ago
764

Kyrie Irving Responds to ‘Overweight’ Criticism With Breakout Performance

4 hours ago
2,723
kawhi leonard raptors post up

Post Up: Kawhi-Led Raptors Looking Like Title Contenders

10 hours ago
4,117