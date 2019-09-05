Cavaliers Interested In Extending Cedi Osman

by September 05, 2019
667

MOST RECENT

Cedi Osman has just one season remaining on his contract and the Cavaliers would like to see him in on the team for years to come. The team has had “initial talks” with the forward about an extension, as Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com relays, though the front office isn’t necessarily in a rush to get a deal done since Osman will be a restricted free agent next summer and Cleveland can match any offer.

Osman has been eligible for an extension since the new league year began. Since he is a second-round pick, the contract will be a veteran extension rather than a rookie-scale extension since the latter only applied to first-round picks. Osman was the first pick in the second round (No. 31 overall) during the 2015 draft, though he didn’t come stateside until the 2017/18 season.

The Cavaliers allowed Osman to focus on international play in the FIBA World Cup rather than haggling with him about contract details during the tournament. With Turkey eliminated, Osman has one less obligation this summer.

Osman didn’t see much opportunity during his rookie year, seeing just 11.0 minutes and 3.0 attempts per game in the 2017-18 season, which was the final campaign before LeBron James left Cleveland. With James in Los Angeles, Osman was able to take on a bigger role with the team, improving his totals to 13.0 points in 32.2 minutes per game.

It’s unclear what kind of deal Osman or the Cavaliers is looking for. As a second-round pick, he’s eligible for a four-year extension worth upwards of $51MM, as Luke Adams of Hoops Rumors recently detailed.

  
You Might Also Like

Cleveland Cavaliers Roster Count: 2019 Training Camp

23 hours ago
2,311
Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets

Eric Gordon, Rockets Agree To Four-Year Extension

6 days ago
1,169
kevin porter jr crawsover

Kevin Porter Jr Had RANGE in INSANE Seattle Pro-Am Comeback 🎯

1 week ago
2,680

Nets, Caris LeVert Agree To Three-Year Extension

2 weeks ago
763

Kevin Porter Jr ERUPTS for 40-Point Triple-Double in Seattle Pro-Am Return 🔥

2 weeks ago
5,070
Jarell Martin of the Orlando Magic

Cavaliers Sign Jarell Martin To One-Year Contract

3 weeks ago
841

TRENDING


Most Recent

Boston Celtics Young Core is CRAZY! ☘️ FIBA World Cup Highlights

58 mins ago
514

Celtics Add Kaiser Gates To Training Camp Roster

2 hours ago
707
Charles Barkley of the Philadelphia 76ers

76ers To Unveil Charles Barkley Statue On Team Legends Walk

3 hours ago
463

Cavaliers Interested In Extending Cedi Osman

3 hours ago
667

2019 FIBA World Cup Update: 16 Teams Remain

4 hours ago
462

Luka Doncic: ‘We’ll Make the Playoffs. We Must’

4 hours ago
217