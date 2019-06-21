CBA Explained: Exhibit 10 Contracts

by June 21, 2019
3,662
Tacko Fall of the UCF Knights

An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year, minimum salary NBA contract with a specific Exhibit 10 attachment built into it and no other bonuses. These attachments are not present in every NBA contract, only deals in which both parties have agreed to include it.

Exhibit 10 attachments allow the NBA team to convert a player’s one-year, minimum contract into a two-way contract but this has to occur prior to the start of the regular season.

These one-year deals are often non-guaranteed, which lets NBA teams waive the player and remove their cap hit from the team payroll.

Exhibit 10 attachments allow players to earn a bonus of $5,000 to $50,000 in the event that they are waived by the NBA team, then sign a deal with that franchise’s G League affiliate* and remain with that affiliate team for 60 days.

This bonus $5,000 – $50,000 bonus, which does not count against the NBA salary cap, is in addition to the G League salary the player would also collect in this particular scenario. If a player’s Exhibit 10 contract is converted to a two-way deal, the Exhibit 10 bonus converts to guaranteed salary.

NBA teams may have no more than six players with Exhibit 10 attachments in their contracts on their roster at any given time and these contracts may not be extended or renegotiated.

*NBA teams without G League affiliates can not sign players to Exhibit 10 contracts

Resources:
Larry Coon’s CBA FAQ
The NBA’s 2017 CBA (PDF)

  
You Might Also Like
Tyler Johnson of the Phoenix Suns

Suns Guard Tyler Johnson Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

4 hours ago
206
Joe Dumars

Kings To Hire Joe Dumars As Special Advisor To Vlade Divac

5 hours ago
302
J.R. Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers

Unable To Land A First Rounder Cavs May Waive J.R. Smith

5 hours ago
939

Bol Bol: ‘I Just Want to Prove Everyone Wrong’

5 hours ago
942

R.J. Barrett to Knicks Fans: ‘Let’s Try to Get Back to That Championship Way’

6 hours ago
212
2019 NBA Draft

2019 NBA Draft Results: Your Pick-By-Pick Guide

8 hours ago
33,538

TRENDING


Most Recent
Tacko Fall of the UCF Knights

CBA Explained: Exhibit 10 Contracts

2 hours ago
3,662
Brian Bowen of the Sydney Kings

Pacers To Sign Brian Bowen To Two-Way Deal

3 hours ago
244
Zylan Cheatham of the Arizona State Sun Devils

Pelicans Agree To Two-Way Deal With Zylan Cheatham

4 hours ago
223
Garrison Mathews of the Lipscomb Bisons

Wizards To Sign Garrison Mathews To Two-Way Contract

4 hours ago
191
Josh Reaves of the Penn State Nittany Lions

Josh Reaves To Sign Two-Way Contract With Mavs

4 hours ago
581