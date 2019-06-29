CBA Explained: Max Contract Values For 2019-20

The NBA salary cap has been formally set at $109,140,000 for the 2019-20 season. Here is how that number will impact the overall value of max contracts.

There are multiple things to consider when determining the max contract that a player is eligible to earn, the biggest being how many years of service time a player has.

Service Time

Players with six or fewer years of service time are eligible to earn a 25% max contract. Those with seven-to-nine years of service time may earn 30%. Players with 10 of more years of service time can earn 35%.

Designated Veteran Eligibility

Designated veteran contracts, or supermax contracts, simply let players with between seven and nine years of service time jump up into the 35% bracket but only if they meet certain criteria.

Re-Signing or Signing

The last thing that impacts what a player’s max value can be is whether they’re remaining with the same team or not. Players re-signing with their own club can sign for five years total with 8% increases between each year. Players signing with a new team can only sign a four-year deal and are limited to 5% raises.

Players Re-Signing With Their Own Team (Five Years, 8% Raises)

Season 6 Or Less (25%) 7 To 9 (30%) 10 Or More (35%) 2019-20 $27,285,000 $32,742,000 $38,199,000 2020-21 $29,467,800 $35,361,360 $41,254,920 2021-22 $31,825,224 $38,190,268 $44,555,313 2022-23 $34,371,241 $41,245,490 $48,119,738 2023-24 $37,120,941 $44,545,129 $51,969,317 Total $160,070,207 $192,084,249 $224,098,290

Players Signing With A New Team (Four Years, 5% Raises)