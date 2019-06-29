CBA Explained: Max Contract Values For 2019-20

The NBA salary cap has been formally set at $109,140,000 for the 2019-20 season. Here is how that number will impact the overall value of max contracts.
There are multiple things to consider when determining the max contract that a player is eligible to earn, the biggest being how many years of service time a player has.
Service Time
Players with six or fewer years of service time are eligible to earn a 25% max contract. Those with seven-to-nine years of service time may earn 30%. Players with 10 of more years of service time can earn 35%.
Designated Veteran Eligibility
Designated veteran contracts, or supermax contracts, simply let players with between seven and nine years of service time jump up into the 35% bracket but only if they meet certain criteria.
Re-Signing or Signing
The last thing that impacts what a player’s max value can be is whether they’re remaining with the same team or not. Players re-signing with their own club can sign for five years total with 8% increases between each year. Players signing with a new team can only sign a four-year deal and are limited to 5% raises.
Players Re-Signing With Their Own Team (Five Years, 8% Raises)
|Season
|6 Or Less (25%)
|7 To 9 (30%)
|10 Or More (35%)
|2019-20
|$27,285,000
|$32,742,000
|$38,199,000
|2020-21
|$29,467,800
|$35,361,360
|$41,254,920
|2021-22
|$31,825,224
|$38,190,268
|$44,555,313
|2022-23
|$34,371,241
|$41,245,490
|$48,119,738
|2023-24
|$37,120,941
|$44,545,129
|$51,969,317
|Total
|$160,070,207
|$192,084,249
|$224,098,290
Players Signing With A New Team (Four Years, 5% Raises)
|Season
|6 Or Less (25%)
|7 To 9 (30%)
|10 Or More (35%)
|2019-20
|$27,285,000
|$32,742,000
|$38,199,000
|2020-21
|$28,649,250
|$34,379,100
|$40,108,950
|2021-22
|$30,081,712
|$36,098,055
|$42,114,397
|2022-23
|$31,585,798
|$37,902,957
|$44,220,117
|Total
|$117,601,761
|$141,122,113
|$164,642,465