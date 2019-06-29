The NBA has released the official salary cap numbers for 2019-20, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweets. The cap will be set at $109,140,000 and the corresponding luxury tax will be set at $132,627,000.

These numbers are in line with the previous projections, albeit $140,000 higher, which means that any of the quoted numbers we’ve heard or used for projected max deals will stay very much the same.

Salary cap numbers don’t often stray from projections although it wouldn’t be unprecedented if the numbers had fallen. Thank an eventful, adequately long postseason for basketball related income numbers falling within the range that the league had forecast for that.

The modest $140,000 bump in values is unlikely to have a noticeable impact on any of the salaries or deals that have been discussed in the weeks leading up to free agency but it could provide minor tax relief for teams flirting with the luxury tax.