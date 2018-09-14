Celtics’ Jabari Bird Accused of Strangling Girlfriend 12 Times

Jabari Bird is being accused of choking his girlfriend a dozen times.

The accuser says Bird physically tortured her for four hours.

The 24-year-old backup Boston Celtics guard was released after pleading not guilty to strangulation, kidnapping and assault charges.

Per the Boston Herald:

Bird’s accuser claims Bird strangled her 12 times after a quarrel, threw her against a wall, dragged her around by the ankles, kicked her and held her against her will for four hours Friday afternoon, later texting her that he would kill himself if she didn’t come back, according to court documents.

Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Khyati Short said the accuser told police she was at Bird’s home “when she was assaulted for a period of about four hours by the defendant.”

“During the argument, the defendant began strangling her using one of his hands, and also threw her against a wall,” Short said. “After that, he began strangling her with two hands, approximately a dozen times.”

Hours after release, Bird released a statement: “I’m taking some time away from the team as I deal with my legal and medical issues. I apologize to my family, the Celtics organization, my teammates, the fans and the NBA for the unnecessary distraction that I have caused. The information that has been released does not tell the full story. I do not condone violence against women. I am hopeful that in due time and process, I will be able to regain everyone’s trust.”