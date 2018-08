To celebrate Kobe Bryant‘s 40th birthday, we look back on all of his iconic SLAM covers:

February 1997:



March 1998:



January 2000:ย



June 2000:



February 2003:



December 2003:ย



May 2006:



February 2008:



December 2008:



April 2009:ย



July 2009:



September 2009:ย



February 2010:ย



April 2010:ย



September 2010:



April 2011:ย



June 2011:



June 2012:



August 2013:



March 2014:



August 2015:



Special Edition 2016:



RELATED

Kobe Bryantโ€™s $6 Million BodyArmor Investment Now Worth $200 Million