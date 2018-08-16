Kobe Bryant’s $6 Million BodyArmor Investment Now Worth $200 Million

by August 16, 2018
1,934

Kobe Bryant has invested wisely: his $6 million stake in BodyArmor is now reportedly worth $200 million.

Bryant, 39, began investing in the company in March 2014.

Coca-Cola purchased a minority stake in the sports drink Tuesday.

Per ESPN:

Based on the valuation of the Coca-Cola deal, his stake is now worth approximately $200 million, sources told ESPN.

Bryant is now the fourth-largest investor in the brand, marketed as a healthier competitor to Gatorade, behind the brand’s co-founder Mike Repole, Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper. When Bryant invested in BodyArmor, the brand had just come off a year of $10 million in sales. BodyArmor is projected to top $400 million in sales in 2018.

Bryant, who earned $328 million on the court in his 20-year NBA career and a similar amount off of it over that time, announced his investment in BodyArmor on the same day he announced the start of his new company, Kobe Inc. He since has formed a $100 million joint venture investment firm with entrepreneur Jeff Stibel and started his own production company, Granity Studios, which won an Oscar in 2018 for best animated short for his “Dear Basketball” film.

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Kobe Bryant Teaches Alabama Football Team About Leadership 🙌

5 days ago
1,672
SLAMTV

Kobe Bryant: ‘Why Didn’t the Lakers Draft’ Jayson Tatum

2 weeks ago
17,512
NBA

Report: LeBron James to Focus on Post Play With the Lakers

1 month ago
18,292
NBA

Kobe Bryant: Laker Dreams ‘Substantially Bigger Now’ With LeBron James

1 month ago
3,981
NBA

LeBron James Called Kobe Bryant Prior to Choosing the Lakers

2 months ago
37,912
NBA

Who Has the Best Twitter Fingers in the NBA? 😂🤔

2 months ago
841
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Rockets GM Daryl Morey: LeBron James is the G.O.A.T.

3 hours ago
680

Kobe Bryant’s $6 Million BodyArmor Investment Now Worth $200 Million

3 hours ago
1,934

Nick Young: ‘I Just Needed to Win’

4 hours ago
3,602

Travis Scott Talks to LeBron About Executive Producing NBA 2K19 🎮

18 hours ago
1,452

CJ McCollum Says He Would ‘Never’ Join a Superteam

22 hours ago
2,562