Kobe Bryant’s $6 Million BodyArmor Investment Now Worth $200 Million

Kobe Bryant has invested wisely: his $6 million stake in BodyArmor is now reportedly worth $200 million.

Bryant, 39, began investing in the company in March 2014.

Coca-Cola purchased a minority stake in the sports drink Tuesday.

Per ESPN:

Based on the valuation of the Coca-Cola deal, his stake is now worth approximately $200 million, sources told ESPN.

Bryant is now the fourth-largest investor in the brand, marketed as a healthier competitor to Gatorade, behind the brand’s co-founder Mike Repole, Coca-Cola and Keurig Dr Pepper. When Bryant invested in BodyArmor, the brand had just come off a year of $10 million in sales. BodyArmor is projected to top $400 million in sales in 2018.

Bryant, who earned $328 million on the court in his 20-year NBA career and a similar amount off of it over that time, announced his investment in BodyArmor on the same day he announced the start of his new company, Kobe Inc. He since has formed a $100 million joint venture investment firm with entrepreneur Jeff Stibel and started his own production company, Granity Studios, which won an Oscar in 2018 for best animated short for his “Dear Basketball” film.