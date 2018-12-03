Chicago Bulls Fire Head Coach Fred Hoiberg

On Monday morning, the Chicago Bulls announced the firing of head coach Fred Hoiberg. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jim Boylen will take over as the permanent head coach with no interim title:

Associate head coach Jim Boylen will take over as the permanent head coach of the Bulls to replace Fred Hoiberg, no interim title, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2018

Team announced coaching change moments ago. Hoiberg was in the fourth season of a five-year, $25M contract. https://t.co/SBhRX2qDes — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2018

The Bulls are giving Boylen every chance to succeed, promoting him to head coach as key players are returning or nearing return from injury. Hoiberg will rejoin the college coaching marketplace as a top candidate. https://t.co/g21WMg1Igs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 3, 2018

The Bulls currently have the third worst record in the NBA at 5-19.

