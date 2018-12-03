Chicago Bulls Fire Head Coach Fred Hoiberg

by December 03, 2018
904

On Monday morning, the Chicago Bulls announced the firing of head coach Fred Hoiberg. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jim Boylen will take over as the permanent head coach with no interim title:

The Bulls currently have the third worst record in the NBA at 5-19.

RELATED
Zach LaVine Eats Candy DURING NBA GAMES?!? 🍫 | SLAM Bag Talk

 
