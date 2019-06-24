Chris Paul: ‘I Never Demanded a Trade’

Chris Paul says he “never asked for a trade, out of Houston.

Paul, 34, continues to insist that’s perfectly content as a member of the Rockets, this despite multiple published reports alleging otherwise.

Chris Paul: 'I'll be in Houston … I'm happy about that' https://t.co/dTVDbVGTNb — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) June 24, 2019

CP3 and All-Star teammate James Harden are said to be at odds, but the front-office has also loudly pushed back against those rumors.

Per The Houston Chronicle:

“I never asked for a trade,” Paul said. “I never demanded a trade.” By then, the day’s celebration of basketball might have made it difficult to get too worked up over the offseason rumor mill. Paul was much more effusive about that [Go Hoop Day] cause, but he briefly addressed speculation that he wants to leave the Rockets and that there is a rift with star backcourt mate James Harden. “I’ll be in Houston,” Paul said. “I’m happy about that. I’m very happy about that. I’m good.” With that in mind, it was easy to dismiss rumors as unable to distress him. “It’s cool,” Paul said. “I’m good.”

