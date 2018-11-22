Chris Paul: James Harden is a ‘Really Good Post Defender’

Chris Paul gave props to James Harden‘s post defense Wednesday night.
CP3 says The Beard’s defensive work is often overlooked.
Chris Paul on James Harden tonight:
"James is a really good post-defender and I think people forget that….His all-around game tonight was unbelievable." pic.twitter.com/mVMhkBREXW
Harden led the way for the Houston Rockets with a season-high 43 points last night—outdueling Blake Griffin, who had 37 points and 11 rebounds—as they held off the visiting Detroit Pistons 126-124.
Per the AP:
“With P.J. [Tucker] getting kicked out of the game early it put more minutes on our guys,” Harden said. “But we found a way to win. There’s going to be games like that where you’ve got to figure it out.”
The Rockets have won eight of 10 to improve to 9-7.
“At the end of the game, two turnovers down the stretch killed us,” Griffin said. “It doesn’t matter how many points you score … in the big moments, that’s where I have to be better.”
