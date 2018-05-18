Chris Paul To Launch ‘Go Hoop Day’ on June 23 🌎

Chris Paul is helping to launch the inaugural “Go Hoop Day” on June 23—a day for celebrating the game of basketball worldwide.

Co-created by CP3 and Justin Leonard, owner of Game Seven Marketing, the holiday will consist of local activities, grass-roots events and digital initiatives.

“Basketball continues to grow globally every year and by creating Go Hoop Day as an international holiday we can give fans and players a reason to celebrate our universal love of the game,” said Paul.

Joining Paul as Go Hoop Day ambassadors are Paul George, Evan Turner, Emmanuel Mudiay, WNBA players Bria Hartley and Cappie Pondexter, and former NBAer Jalen Rose.

Go Hoop Day 6.23! https://t.co/nhFVm4Ztto — Emmanuel Mudiay (@emmanuelmudiay) May 17, 2018

Spalding will also distribute thousands of basketballs at gyms and courts across the country.

Visit gohoopday.com for more on the inaugural holiday.