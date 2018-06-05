Report: Chris Paul to Demand Max Contract 💰

After reaching the Conference Finals for the first time in his career, Chris Paul wants to secure a pay raise in what could be his last NBA contract.

The 33-year-old isn’t looking to sign for anything less than a max contract in July despite wanting to stay with James Harden and the Houston Rockets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This could come to a surprise to some, especially since a max contract for CP3 could earn him over $200 million over five seasons by the time he turns 37.

Here's what a full max contract for Chris Paul would look like: 2018-19: $35.4 million

2019-20: $38.2 million

2020-21: $41.0 million

2021-22: $43.8 million

2022-23: $46.7 million Sum total of $205 million over five seasons. Chris Paul will be 37 years old in 2022 — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 5, 2018

The Rockets and GM Daryl Morey are heading into one of their most important offseason in recent memory. Clint Capela will become a restricted free agent this summer and the team are expected to become serious frontrunners to sign LeBron James.

