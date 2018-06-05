Report: Chris Paul to Demand Max Contract 💰

by June 05, 2018
1,590
Chris Paul

After reaching the Conference Finals for the first time in his career, Chris Paul wants to secure a pay raise in what could be his last NBA contract.

The 33-year-old isn’t looking to sign for anything less than a max contract in July despite wanting to stay with James Harden and the Houston Rockets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This could come to a surprise to some, especially since a max contract for CP3 could earn him over $200 million over five seasons by the time he turns 37.

The Rockets and GM Daryl Morey are heading into one of their most important offseason in recent memory. Clint Capela will become a restricted free agent this summer and the team are expected to become serious frontrunners to sign LeBron James.

Report: Chris Paul Has Begun Recruiting LeBron

h/t ESPN

 
