Report: Chris Paul to Demand Max Contract 💰

After reaching the Conference Finals for the first time in his career, Chris Paul wants to secure a pay raise in what could be his last NBA contract.
The 33-year-old isn’t looking to sign for anything less than a max contract in July despite wanting to stay with James Harden and the Houston Rockets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This could come to a surprise to some, especially since a max contract for CP3 could earn him over $200 million over five seasons by the time he turns 37.
Here's what a full max contract for Chris Paul would look like:
2018-19: $35.4 million
2019-20: $38.2 million
2020-21: $41.0 million
2021-22: $43.8 million
2022-23: $46.7 million
Sum total of $205 million over five seasons.
Chris Paul will be 37 years old in 2022
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) June 5, 2018
The Rockets and GM Daryl Morey are heading into one of their most important offseason in recent memory. Clint Capela will become a restricted free agent this summer and the team are expected to become serious frontrunners to sign LeBron James.
