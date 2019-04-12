Chris Paul: ‘We All Need to Win a Championship’

by April 12, 2019
Chris Paul says Rockets veterans “all need to win a championship.”

“There’s only one thing left,” according to general manager Daryl Morey.

Houston is healthy and excited heading into the postseason, and head coach Mike D’Antoni likes his team’s chances.

Per The Houston Chronicle:

“We all need to win a championship,” Paul said. “I need to win a championship. Tuck needs to win a championship. That was the case last year. We’re competing. We want to win for no other reason but just to win.”

Just one word, really, jumped out as the Rockets’ veteran guard spoke for such members of his team — which opens the playoffs Sunday against the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center — as James Harden and P.J. Tucker and, even without mentioning them, for coach Mike D’Antoni and general manager Daryl Morey.

“Obviously, we’re one of the more veteran teams in the league,” Morey said. “The team has won every award, set every record. There’s only one thing left. They are extremely aware of that.”

Paul has an expression he uses often, his answer to those who want to characterize and label him and the Rockets by what they have not accomplished. He uses it often when asked about the pursuit of a championship.

“The story is not the story until you win it,” he said.

