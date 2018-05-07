Chris Paul’s Brother Was Briefly Ejected From Game 4 Following Mix-Up

by May 07, 2018
518

Chris Paul‘s brother CJ was briefly tossed from his baseline seat during Game 4 of Rockets-Jazz on Sunday.

It was midway through the third quarter when the broadcast caught CJ being escorted out by security.

He missed just one play before returning, explaining later that it was a mix-up, via USA Today‘s Sam Amick:

“The guy next to me called (referee James Williams) a (expletive), but they thought it was me,” C.J., who played collegiately at Hampton University and University of South Carolina-Upstate, told USA TODAY Sports. “The thing is, I know James. He reffed me in college. But (the security guard) comes up to me, and says ‘Hey, we need to talk to you in the back.’ I said, ‘for what?’ I told them what happened. I don’t talk like that.”

After Houston secured the 100-87 victory, CP3 was also asked about the incident:

“I don’t know,” he said. “I saw them trying to pull my brother out. That’s out. That’s out. … Might not be many playoff games I’ve played in, but he’s been at all of them. That’s out. Don’t put him out.” 

