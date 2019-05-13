CJ McCollum: ‘I Make My Name Off Big Moments’

CJ McCollum says he lives for the big moment, and proved it Sunday by dropping 37 points on the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 to send them home for the summer.

McCollum’s heroics pushed the Portland Trail Blazers to a dramatic 100-96 road win, and into the Western Conference Finals.

An emotional Damian Lillard said this was their reward for staying the course following a humiliating first round playoff sweep at the hands of the lower-seeded New Orleans Pelicans last season.

As the Trail Blazers and destiny walk hand-in-hand into the conference finals, they first met some pressure in Game 7. That’s when Evan Turner played his part.



“I made love to pressure,” Turner said.



