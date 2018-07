Restricted free agent Clint Capela has agreed to a five-year, $90 million extension with the Rockets, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal has no player or team options, according to The Athletic’s Michael Scotto.

Houston has reached an agreement with Clint Capela on a 5-year, $90m extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 27, 2018

RELATED:

Report: Clint Capela Seeking $100M Deal from Rockets