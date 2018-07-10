Report: Clint Capela Seeking $100M Deal from Rockets

Restricted free agent Clint Capela is seeking a four-year, $100 million deal from the Rockets, reports ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets’ initial offer to Capela was in the four-year, $60 million range, with the blossoming star center seeking a deal similar to Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams’ four-year, $100 million contract.

