Report: Clint Capela Seeking $100M Deal from Rockets

by July 10, 2018
clint capela 100 million

Restricted free agent Clint Capela is seeking a four-year, $100 million deal from the Rockets, reports ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

Houston’s initial offer to Capela, however, was in the four-year, $60 million range, per MacMahon.

Sources told ESPN that the Rockets’ initial offer to Capela was in the four-year, $60 million range, with the blossoming star center seeking a deal similar to Oklahoma City Thunder big man Steven Adams’ four-year, $100 million contract.

RELATED:
Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta: ‘Gotta Sign Chris, Want To Keep Clint’

 
