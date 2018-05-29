Rockets Owner Tilman Fertitta: ‘Gotta Sign Chris, Want To Keep Clint’

The Houston Rockets had a remarkable 2017-18 season, but fell just short of knocking off the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals, losing Game 7, 101-92, on Monday night.

With the front office shifting focus to the offseason, owner Tilman Fertitta made clear the franchise’s intentions to bring back point guard Chris Paul and big man Clint Capela (both set to hit free agency), per Lainie Fritz of KPRC 2 Houston:

“Gotta sign Chris, want to keep Clint.”- Tilman Fertitta — Lainie Fritz (@KPRC2Lainie) May 29, 2018

Tilman Fertitta says don’t expect to see a lot of change in the next year. “You don’t mess with success” #Rockets — Lainie Fritz (@KPRC2Lainie) May 29, 2018

Capela is a restricted FA, so Houston will have the ability to match any offer he receives this summer.

