Clint Capela: ‘For Sure I’ll Be An All-Star’ This Season

Rockets center Clint Capela has improved every single season of his four-year career, averaging 13.9 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game in 2017-18.

With a new five-year, $90 million deal in place, Capela, 24, is ready to take yet another leap and make his first All-Star appearance, per Kelly Iko of The Athletic:

“I definitely think I should have been [an All-Star in 2017-18], but I didn’t complain about it. It’s all about the consistency. By just doing the work that I do, for sure I’ll be an All-Star next year.”

Capela has been grinding all summer and has his sights set on becoming the best big man in the League:

The list of big men who would be content with averaging 13, 10, and 2 might stretch much longer than Capela’s 7-foot, 5-inch wingspan. He wants to be the best center in the league sooner rather than later, so this isn’t good enough. “Of course,” he thinks on never settling, using the slogan the Houston Astros adopted five months prior that led them to World Series glory. “As a basketball player, I like to do it. Makes me feel good. So yeah, why not? You never say never. You like to expand your game, and I like to expand my game.”

