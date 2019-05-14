The Los Angeles Clippers have elected to retain special consultant Jerry West next season, Andrew Greif of The Los Angeles Times writes. The 80-year-old local legend has worked with the franchise since the summer of 2017.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, West earned a reported $4-5 million with the Clippers in 2017-18 and does have a voice within the decision-making process (although not the final say). West’s two-year contract with the Clippers was set to expire at the end of the season.

West is one of several respected executives in L.A.’s front office, including president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank, general manager Michael Winger and assistant general manager Trent Redden, the latter two of whom have interviewed for promotions with other organizations this offseason but decided to remain with the Clippers.

Prior to being lured to the Clippers by franchise owner Steve Ballmer, West served a consulting role in the early days of the Golden State Warriors dynasty. Before that he played a vital front office roles with some successful Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers teams.

The Clippers will have a big offseason ahead of them and could use all hands on deck. With free agency looming and much anticipation that they’ll be a strong candidate to land Kawhi Leonard, West’s return should be of comfort to Clippers fans.

Kevin Durant is another free agent that could entertain new franchises this summer and already has a relationship with West from their time together in Golden State.

All told, despite the fact that they’ve offloaded two superstars since West joined the organization, one could argue that the franchise is in its best position in years. L.A. won 48 games in 2018-19, challenged the Warriors in the first-round of the postseason and will have enough money to be a major factor in free agency this summer.