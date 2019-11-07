Clippers Fined $50K for Doc Rivers’ Comments on Kawhi Leonard Sitting Out

by November 07, 2019
1,233

MOST RECENT

LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers reported that Kawhi Leonard “feels great” despite sitting out Wednesday night’s nationally-televised tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Rivers’ statement and others were “inconsistent with Leonard’s health status,” according to the NBA, which fined the organization $50,000.

The Bucks walked away with a 129-124 road win.

Per The LA Times:

“Kawhi is gonna sit out for games, it’s going to happen, man, so we can’t put that all on him,” [Montrezl] Harrell said. “He’s got to take care of his body just like every other athlete on this team, so, just because he’s sitting out of the game, that don’t mean we got the right to drop a game.”

The Clippers are now 0-2 in games Leonard has sat out and there will be more absences to come. The team’s medical staff has determined that Leonard is not yet healthy to play on consecutive nights, a determination the NBA’s medical staff agree with, a league spokesman said Wednesday in addressing the Clippers’ load management strategy.

“There’s no concern here, but we want to make sure,” Rivers said of Leonard’s health. “I think Kawhi made a statement that he’s never felt better. It’s our job to make sure he stays that way. That’s important. But he played a lot of minutes in the playoffs last year.

“So, it’s not a health thing, really. It is in some ways. We want him to just keep feeling better and getting better.”

Related NBA: Kawhi Leonard ‘Not Sufficiently Healthy to Play in Back-to-Back Games’

    
You Might Also Like

Michael Jordan: ‘You’re Paid to Play 82 Games’

3 hours ago
461

‘I’m Not Out Forever’: Zion Williamson Upbeat in Rehab from Knee Injury

3 hours ago
152

‘I Want to Play’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Interested in Load Management

4 hours ago
620
Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons Exits Game With Shoulder Sprain

24 hours ago
562

NBA: Kawhi Leonard ‘Not Sufficiently Healthy to Play in Back-to-Back Games’

1 day ago
934

Scott Brooks: John Wall ‘Coming Back and Being as Good as Ever’

1 day ago
1,698

TRENDING


Most Recent

Michael Jordan: ‘You’re Paid to Play 82 Games’

3 hours ago
461

‘I’m Not Out Forever’: Zion Williamson Upbeat in Rehab from Knee Injury

3 hours ago
152

Clippers Fined $50K for Doc Rivers’ Comments on Kawhi Leonard Sitting Out

4 hours ago
1,233

‘I Want to Play’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Not Interested in Load Management

4 hours ago
620

LEVEL UP: Class of 2020 Star Terrence Clarke Puts On for the City

6 hours ago
152
Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons Exits Game With Shoulder Sprain

24 hours ago
562