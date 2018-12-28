‘It’s Coming Back’: James Harden Confident He’ll Be the MVP Again

by December 28, 2018
662

James Harden‘s MVP campaign has kicked into overdrive, and he thinks the award will once again be his at season’s end.

Harden says “of course” he should be in the conversation for the Maurice Podoloff Trophy, which he won in 2017-18.

Harden has scored 388 points over the last 10 games—single-handedly rescuing the Houston Rockets’ season—the most of any player since Kobe Bryant‘s 396-point rampage during a 10-game stretch in 2007.

Per ESPN:

“I mean, yeah. Of course I should be in that conversation,” Harden said, followed by a laugh and a shake of his head after he scored 45 points in Houston’s 127-113 victory Thursday over the Boston Celtics. “I mean, I receive a lot of hate, but it won’t stop me from going out there and killing every single night, being that dog that I am.

“You can name a few other people that should be in the conversation. But realistically? It’s coming back.”

James Harden had 45 points and six assists, Clint Capela added 24 points and 18 rebounds, and the Houston Rockets beat the Boston Celtics 127-113 on Thursday night for their eighth win in nine games.

Harden now is averaging a career high in points (32.7) and effective field goal percentage (54.7) while matching his true shooting percentage (61.9) from last season’s MVP run.

“He just has a mastery of the game and a control and an ease at which he plays,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “It’s fun to watch. On this side, it’s fun.”

