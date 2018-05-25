Lillard Denies Report of Meeting Request With Blazers Owner

UPDATE (1:43 p.m. EST): Damian Lillard emphatically denied the report that he’s requesting another meeting with Blazers owner Paul Allen.

His word ain’t one to follow. Dude is a clown https://t.co/hLMuyHiC3l — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 25, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: Damian Lillard is requesting another meeting with Blazers owner Paul Allen following the team’s second consecutive first-round playoff elimination, reports the Oregonian‘s John Canzano.

Lillard previously met with Allen in January to “spark that urgency.”

Canzano writes that Lillard may have already requested a second meeting; although, it’s unclear what Lillard wants to discuss with the team’s owner.

“I hear that he is asking for another meeting,” an NBA front-office source told me on Thursday. In fact, Lillard may have already requested a follow-up meeting with owner Paul Allen, the source indicated. Apparently, the source said, Lillard’s agent Aaron Goodwin is whispering as much.

