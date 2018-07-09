Damian Lillard Is ‘Not Unhappy’ With Blazers

by July 09, 2018
513
damian lillard unhappy blazers

Despite the Blazers losing several players to free agency, Damian Lillard says he’s “not unhappy” with the organization.

Asked how he feels about the team’s offseason, Lillard said he believes the front office is trying to make moves to improve.

“I’m straight up. I’m straight up with Coach, I’m straight up with Neil [Olshey], I’m straight up with y’all. I’m not unhappy. I love where I live, I love the organization, I love our coaching staff, I love where I am.

“Like I said last year, it’s the urgency of wanting to make those steps in the right direction so we can compete. You’ve got people out here going all out to try and make it happen, and I just want us to do the same thing. And I feel like we’re trying to do that.”

RELATED:
Damian Lillard Denies Report of Meeting Request With Blazers Owner

 
You Might Also Like
damian lillard wnba
NBA

Damian Lillard: WNBA Players Deserve Higher Pay

11 hours ago
1,525
NBA

Report: Jusuf Nurkic Agrees to Four-Year, $48 Million Deal with Blazers

3 days ago
695
NBA

James Harden Wins MVP, Donovan Mitchell Takes Rookie of the Year in NBPA Awards 🏆

1 month ago
41,347
damian lillard meeting paul allen
NBA

Lillard Denies Report of Meeting Request With Blazers Owner

2 months ago
1,775
NBA

LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

2 months ago
2,020
blazers big trade
NBA

Blazers Discussed ‘Big Trade’ Last Summer 👀

2 months ago
12,574
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

The Best Moments From Summer League So Far 🎥

5 hours ago
423
kyle o'quinn knicks draft

Kyle O’Quinn Turned Down Knicks To Play for More ‘than Next Year’s Draft’

5 hours ago
804

Under Armour Welcomes the Curry 5 to ICON, their Customizable Footwear Platform

5 hours ago
600
damian lillard unhappy blazers

Damian Lillard Is ‘Not Unhappy’ With Blazers

8 hours ago
513
luke walton lebron james

Luke Walton Contacted Lue, Spoelstra about Coaching LeBron

10 hours ago
1,276