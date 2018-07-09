Damian Lillard Is ‘Not Unhappy’ With Blazers

Despite the Blazers losing several players to free agency, Damian Lillard says he’s “not unhappy” with the organization.

Asked how he feels about the team’s offseason, Lillard said he believes the front office is trying to make moves to improve.

“I’m straight up. I’m straight up with Coach, I’m straight up with Neil [Olshey], I’m straight up with y’all. I’m not unhappy. I love where I live, I love the organization, I love our coaching staff, I love where I am. “Like I said last year, it’s the urgency of wanting to make those steps in the right direction so we can compete. You’ve got people out here going all out to try and make it happen, and I just want us to do the same thing. And I feel like we’re trying to do that.”

