‘It’s About Damn Time’: Derrick Rose Drills Game-Winner vs Suns

by January 21, 2019
204

Derrick Rose hit a step-back jumper with the clock winding down Sunday night, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a dramatic 116-114 win against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Rose says it was “about damn time” he nailed a game-winner for the T-Wolves.

Rose scored 29 of his game-high 31 points in the second half.

Per The Pioneer Press:

“It’s about damn time I made one of those,” Rose said.

It’s about time the Wolves (22-24) won a home game against a not-that-great opponent. Over the past month, they had lost at Target Center to Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas and San Antonio. After the latter, they acknowledged a sense of urgency. Yet for much of Sunday’s game, they gave the Suns (11-37) whatever shot they wanted and didn’t shoot particularly well themselves.

“He was great. He got to his spots, he got it going. He gave us a huge boost,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said. “And, obviously, he played heavy minutes all at once. So he was really good. We needed all of it tonight.”

[Taj] Gibson said Rose “needed” that last shot. Rose was lamenting a free throw missed just prior, and Gibson assured Rose he’d get another shot. He did, and he capitalized.

“It felt good,” Rose said. “At the same time, it gave me more confidence.”

Related
Post Up: Derrick Rose Hits Step-Back Game-Winner Against Suns 🔥

  
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: Derrick Rose Hits Step-Back Game-Winner Against Suns 🔥

9 hours ago
1,384
Jimmy Butler and Karl Anthony-Towns
NBA

Derrick Rose Helped KAT Deal with Jimmy Butler

3 days ago
10,177
NBA

‘I Do Want to Beat Those Guys’: Jimmy Butler Enjoys Win vs Minny

5 days ago
3,232
NBA

Report: Mavs Looking to Trade Dennis Smith Jr

6 days ago
8,522
blake griffin post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Blake Griffin Gets Revenge Against the Clippers 😤

1 week ago
2,856
NBA

Andrew Wiggins: Meant No Disrespect Calling Dennis Schroder ‘Gay’

2 weeks ago
12,544

TRENDING


Most Recent

Dennis Smith Jr to Rejoin the Mavs

3 mins ago
6

‘It’s About Damn Time’: Derrick Rose Drills Game-Winner vs Suns

32 mins ago
204

Post Up: Derrick Rose Hits Step-Back Game-Winner Against Suns 🔥

9 hours ago
1,385

Report: Lonzo Ball to Miss 4-6 Weeks with Ankle Sprain

13 hours ago
355
zaire wade

Zaire Wade Puts on a Show in OT Thriller, Scores 32 Points

13 hours ago
444