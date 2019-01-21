‘It’s About Damn Time’: Derrick Rose Drills Game-Winner vs Suns

Derrick Rose hit a step-back jumper with the clock winding down Sunday night, giving the Minnesota Timberwolves a dramatic 116-114 win against the visiting Phoenix Suns.

Rose says it was “about damn time” he nailed a game-winner for the T-Wolves.

Rose scored 29 of his game-high 31 points in the second half.

Per The Pioneer Press:

“It’s about damn time I made one of those,” Rose said. It’s about time the Wolves (22-24) won a home game against a not-that-great opponent. Over the past month, they had lost at Target Center to Atlanta, Detroit, Dallas and San Antonio. After the latter, they acknowledged a sense of urgency. Yet for much of Sunday’s game, they gave the Suns (11-37) whatever shot they wanted and didn’t shoot particularly well themselves. “He was great. He got to his spots, he got it going. He gave us a huge boost,” interim coach Ryan Saunders said. “And, obviously, he played heavy minutes all at once. So he was really good. We needed all of it tonight.” [Taj] Gibson said Rose “needed” that last shot. Rose was lamenting a free throw missed just prior, and Gibson assured Rose he’d get another shot. He did, and he capitalized. “It felt good,” Rose said. “At the same time, it gave me more confidence.”

