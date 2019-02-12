Daryl Morey: Rockets to Be ‘Toughest Opponent’ for the Warriors

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey believes Houston is positioned to be the “toughest oppoinent” for Golden State to get through as it aims for a three-peat.

Morey says the trade deadline allowed his team to create much-needed roster flexibility.

On Markieff Morris, the buyout market, a possible Danuel House resolution on the horizon and some #NewMath Daryl Morey has in his back pocket. https://t.co/CwWV1rKYhW — Kelly Iko (@KellyIkoNBA) February 11, 2019

The Dubs eliminated Houston in seven games last summer to reach the NBA Finals.

“[We were] also able to create flexibility for buyouts this year, to add players down the stretch and into the future as well,” Morey explained. “It’s going to make it a lot easier to add players down the road.” The keyword here is flexibility, both roster-wise and financially. Looking at the current list, there are only 12 players under contract, excluding their two-way guys, Vincent Edwards and Danuel House. Per CBA rules, Houston will need to fill two spots within the next two weeks so that at least 14 players are being paid NBA salaries. So within the next three weeks, give or take, the final form of Houston’s roster will take shape. In a perfect world, they would avoid the Warriors until another Western Conference Finals, but there’s no running from them, whatever round you should happen to meet them. “We feel like after a Golden State, we can compete with those teams,” Morey said. “We feel like with all these moves, we’ll be positioned to be their toughest opponent.”

