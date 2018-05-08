David Fizdale to Emmanuel Mudiay: ‘We’re Going To Get You Right’

David Fizdale was officially introduced as the head coach of the New York Knicks Tuesday morning and a few of last season’s Knicks came to Madison Square Garden to support him.

When thanking the players who came–Trey Burke, Lance Thomas, Kyle O’Quinn and Emmanuel Mudiay–Fizdale went out of his way to tell Mudiay, “We’re going to get to work kid, we’re going to get to work. We’re going to get you right and you’re going to be tough to defend and you’re going to be a heck of a defender. We’re going to pick that up.”

At his introductory press conference, new #Knicks head coach David Fizdale thanks Emmanuel Mudiay, Kyle O'Quinn, Lance Thomas and Trey Burke for attending. He tells Mudiay, "We're going to get you right." (via @clippittv) pic.twitter.com/btZoYfkexE — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) May 8, 2018

Mudiay averaged 8.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game after being acquired by the Knicks at the trade deadline last season. Despite flashes of brilliance, Mudiay has struggled to become an efficient scorer since being drafted seventh overall by the Denver Nuggets at the 2015 NBA Draft.

