David Fizdale On Joakim Noah: ‘I’m Not Putting A Ceiling On Anybody’

Joakim Noah played a career-low 40 minutes for the New York Knicks last season and left the organization after clashes with former head coach Jeff Hornacek. With the Knicks moving on from Hornacek, current coach David Fizdale didn’t nix the idea of working with Noah:

“(Joakim Noah) reached out to me and just congratulated me and like I said, I’m not putting a ceiling on anybody. Whoever is on our team in front of me is going to get my full attention and investment and he’s obviously given me fits from back in the day. I’ve got some Noah nightmares from when he was in Chicago, some of the wars. So, like I said, I’m not putting a cap on anybody.”

General manager Scott Perry followed up:

“What we said to you at the end of the season, the situation is still at that point and we’re not taking any options off the table in terms of if Jo’ will be or not be here. We’ll keep you posted as we move forward.”

With Noah due another $36 million over the next two seasons, the Knicks front office faces a serious dilemma after unsuccessfully trying to move him at last year’s trade deadline.