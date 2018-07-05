DeAndre Ayton on Diana Taurasi: ‘She’s the Michael Jordan of the WNBA’

Suns rookie DeAndre Ayton was “freaking out” when he recently got the chance to meet WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, who has played for the Phoenix Mercury her entire career:

I met her yesterday, by the way. I was freaking out. She just came over to me while I was working out. She said, ‘Hello and great to have you.’ I was like star-struck. I was speechless. She’s the Michael Jordan of the WNBA.

Taurasi, the 2009 MVP, is also a three-time champion and the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. At 36 years old, she is currently averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.

