DeAndre Ayton on Diana Taurasi: ‘She’s the Michael Jordan of the WNBA’

by July 05, 2018
46

Suns rookie DeAndre Ayton was “freaking out” when he recently got the chance to meet WNBA legend Diana Taurasi, who has played for the Phoenix Mercury her entire career:

I met her yesterday, by the way. I was freaking out. She just came over to me while I was working out. She said, ‘Hello and great to have you.’ I was like star-struck. I was speechless. She’s the Michael Jordan of the WNBA.

Taurasi, the 2009 MVP, is also a three-time champion and the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer. At 36 years old, she is currently averaging 20.1 points and 5.1 assists per game.

RELATED
Diana Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player to Reach 8,000 Career Points

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Joel Embiid Rejects Comparisons to Deandre Ayton

2 weeks ago
2,869
2018 nba draft picks results players
NBA

2018 NBA Draft Picks: Complete Results 📈

2 weeks ago
113,992
NBA

Report: Ayton and Bagley Going No. 1 and No. 2 in the NBA Draft

2 weeks ago
1,795
Deandre Ayton
Kicks

Puma Signs Deandre Ayton to Endorsement Deal

2 weeks ago
3,608
NBA

Peep the Invite List for the 2018 NBA Draft Green Room 👀

3 weeks ago
4,611
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘I’m Just Not Obsessed With Winning Championships’

3 weeks ago
12,228
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

DeAndre Ayton on Diana Taurasi: ‘She’s the Michael Jordan of the WNBA’

11 mins ago
46

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Nick Van Exel

4 hours ago
838

Report: Isaiah Thomas and Orlando Negotiating Possible Deal

7 hours ago
14,085

David Fizdale: Knicks to Make ‘Big Moves’ Next Summer

8 hours ago
2,009

Sixers Re-Sign Amir Johnson to One-Year Deal

8 hours ago
383