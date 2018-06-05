Diana Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player to Reach 8,000 Career Points

Diana Taurasi continues to set records in the WNBA. She’s the first player to ever 8,000 career points, hitting the mark today in New York.

Taurasi became the W’s all-time leading scorer last season. The 35-year-old has always been about her buckets, running with a career average of 19.7 points per game. Prior to today’s outing against the Liberty, Taurasi has averaged 18.6 points per game on 44.6% shooting this season. She’s now 14 years into her career, with three championships and one MVP.