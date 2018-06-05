Diana Taurasi Becomes First WNBA Player to Reach 8,000 Career Points

by June 05, 2018
1

Diana Taurasi continues to set records in the WNBA. She’s the first player to ever 8,000 career points, hitting the mark today in New York.

Taurasi became the W’s all-time leading scorer last season. The 35-year-old has always been about her buckets, running with a career average of 19.7 points per game. Prior to today’s outing against the Liberty, Taurasi has averaged 18.6 points per game on 44.6% shooting this season. She’s now 14 years into her career, with three championships and one MVP.

