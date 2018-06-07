DeAndre Ayton: ‘I Know I’m Going No. 1’ After Workout with Suns

by June 07, 2018
444

DeAndre Ayton is so sure he deserves to be the top pick in this year’s NBA Draft that he concluded his private workout with the Phoenix Suns by telling media that “I know I’m going No. 1.”

Ayton won’t work out for any other teams during the pre-Draft process.

Arizona is a state Ayton already has history with — he graduated from Phoenix-based Hillcrest Prep before staying in-state to play college ball at the University of Arizona in Tuscon.

Ayton flirted with the idea of playing alongside Suns star Devin Booker, telling media “That’s Shaq and Kobe 2.0 … We could really make something happen in Phoenix.”

The idea of playing alongside Booker came one step closer to fruition after Suns GM Ryan McDonough called Ayton’s workout “phenomenal.”

“It was everything that we expected from DeAndre. Obviously we’ve watched him closely at Arizona and we’ve scouted him heavily in person at games, in practice, and on film, and he showed us what we expected to see… We saw him finish a lot around the basket and then we put him in mid-range, and then out to the NBA 3 offensively”

After his workout, Ayton spent the rest of the day watching Game 3 of the NBA Finals with Booker, Josh Jackson and Marquese Chriss.

RELATED: DeAndre Ayton is the NBA’s Next BIG Thing 💪

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Kawhi Leonard and Gregg Popovich to Meet Prior to NBA Draft

1 day ago
6,231
NBA

Report: Mo Bamba Posts Sprint Time Faster Than John Wall, Russell Westbrook ⚡️

2 days ago
29,686
michael beasley hawks suns
NBA

Report: Hawks, Suns Interested in Beasley

1 week ago
1,651
NBA

GM Ryan McDonough: ‘Overwhelming Likelihood’ Suns Keep No. 1 Pick

2 weeks ago
541
SLAMTV

LiAngelo Ball Shows Off BOUNCE in Front of NBA Scouts ⬆️

2 weeks ago
3,976
liangelo ball interview suns thunder
NBA

LiAngelo Ball Interviews With Thunder, Suns

2 weeks ago
3,800
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Anonymous Cavaliers Veteran: ‘No Doubt’ We’d Be Up 3-0 in Finals With Kyrie

7 mins ago
57

Report: Kevin Durant Plans to Re-Sign With Golden State

16 mins ago
272

Enes Kanter Continues To Try To Recruit LeBron James To New York 😂

1 hour ago
804

Chris Bosh on LeBron: ‘I Think He Goes to Houston. It’s a Star Power League’

2 hours ago
673

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Ben Wallace 💪

3 hours ago
310