De’Andre Hunter To Declare For NBA Draft

With a national championship now under his belt, De’Andre Hunter has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. The small forward revealed his decision in an Instagram post Monday.

Hunter joins a select group of prospects who profile as top-10 picks in this year’s class and could plausibly sneak into the top-five after a solid showing in the NCAA Tournament.

Hunter currently sits No. 8 on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board but boasts tantalizing length and a sleek jumpshot. Hunter stands 6’7″ with a 7’2″ wingspan and shot .438 from beyond the arc during his sophomore season.

Hunter averaged 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers and has a versatile skill set that could help him flourish at the next level.