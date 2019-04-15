De’Andre Hunter To Declare For NBA Draft

by April 15, 2019
268
De'Andre Hunter of the Virginia Cavaliers

With a national championship now under his belt, De’Andre Hunter has decided to declare for the 2019 NBA Draft. The small forward revealed his decision in an Instagram post Monday.

Hunter joins a select group of prospects who profile as top-10 picks in this year’s class and could plausibly sneak into the top-five after a solid showing in the NCAA Tournament.

Hunter currently sits No. 8 on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board but boasts tantalizing length and a sleek jumpshot. Hunter stands 6’7″ with a 7’2″ wingspan and shot .438 from beyond the arc during his sophomore season.

Hunter averaged 16.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for the Cavaliers and has a versatile skill set that could help him flourish at the next level.

  
You Might Also Like

Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Felt Worse in the Locker Room Before’

13 hours ago
5,368

Report: Warriors Fear DeMarcus Cousins Tore His Left Quad

14 hours ago
4,669

Doc Rivers: Clippers ‘Didn’t Come Here to Win One Game’

14 hours ago
1,476

Ben Simmons Notches Game 2 Triple-Double vs Nets

14 hours ago
906

Blake Griffin: ‘If it Was My Decision, I’d Be Playing’

1 day ago
3,613

‘Just Watch the Game’: Kevin Durant Pushes Back on Free Agency Speculation

1 day ago
1,149

TRENDING


Most Recent
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

MRI Reveals DeMarcus Cousins Has Torn Quad

7 hours ago
1,586
Bismack Biyombo of the Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Big Man Bismack Biyombo Picks Up 2019-20 Option

8 hours ago
261
Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm

Breanna Stewart Tears Achilles, Awaits Surgery

8 hours ago
443

Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Felt Worse in the Locker Room Before’

13 hours ago
5,368

Report: Warriors Fear DeMarcus Cousins Tore His Left Quad

14 hours ago
4,669