‘We Definitely Got a Shot’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Says the Bucks are Title Contenders

According to Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks are NBA title contenders.

“We definitely got a shot,” says Antetokounmpo.

Speculation swirls around Anthony Davis' future. Next year, it will be Giannis Antetokounmpo's turn. That's today's NBA, where the wheels of change are constant.

The Greek Freak is averaging 26.8 points, 13.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 blocks, and says the idea of playing on a superteam is of no interest to him.

Per Bleacher Report:

“Definitely. I feel like we definitely got a shot,” Antetokounmpo says. “I think now we have the talent. It’s just in our hands to put the effort and energy into every game, and we definitely have a shot.”

But Antetokounmpo seems wholly uninterested in superteams, and wholly unconvinced he needs one.

“You don’t have to have a lot of [stars],” he says. “I definitely think that, because I think we have great pieces in this team, and every guy in this team knows what his role is and is having fun and is enjoying his role. And that comes from the coach. You know, if the coach gives you confidence, gives you the green light and tells you what your role is and you accept it as a player, and you’re happy with it, that’s big for every team. I don’t think anybody on this team wants to do more, wants to do less.”

He adds: “When you have a team like that, all the guys play hard. And definitely we can be a team that just come out of nowhere, because nobody expect the Milwaukee Bucks to win the East. Or to have this start that we have so far. But we gotta keep getting better.”