DeMar DeRozan: ‘Ain’t No Loyalty in This Game’

DeMar DeRozan expressed his displeasure with the Raptors’ lack of loyalty, as news broke of an imminent trade sending him to San Antonio in exchange for the equally unhappy Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto had reportedly assured DeRozan that he would not be shopped this summer, and the 28-year-old NBA All-Star clearly feels betrayed.

DeMar DeRozan’s IG story rn… pic.twitter.com/N6284Hkd03 — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) July 18, 2018

It’s no secret that the Raps’ front-office has actively explored trades for DeRozan.

No Raptors player has ever embraced the city of Toronto, country of Canada, or the organization like DeRozan. This is a business & sometimes tough/unpopular decisions have to be made, but hard to fathom losing him for a guy that (reportedly) has 0 interest in playing for the team — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) July 18, 2018

Per the NY Times:

The Raptors, I’m told, held exploratory discussions in the summer of 2017 with Minnesota on a deal that would have been headlined by DeRozan and the Timberwolves’ Canadian swingman Andrew Wiggins. No trade materialized, but it reaffirms the notion that not even DeRozan, at the peak of his career, is untouchable in Toronto.

