DeMar DeRozan: ‘Ain’t No Loyalty in This Game’

by July 18, 2018
DeMar DeRozan expressed his displeasure with the Raptors’ lack of loyalty, as news broke of an imminent trade sending him to San Antonio in exchange for the equally unhappy Kawhi Leonard.

Toronto had reportedly assured DeRozan that he would not be shopped this summer, and the 28-year-old NBA All-Star clearly feels betrayed.

It’s no secret that the Raps’ front-office has actively explored trades for DeRozan.

Per the NY Times:

The Raptors, I’m told, held exploratory discussions in the summer of 2017 with Minnesota on a deal that would have been headlined by DeRozan and the Timberwolves’ Canadian swingman Andrew Wiggins.

No trade materialized, but it reaffirms the notion that not even DeRozan, at the peak of his career, is untouchable in Toronto.

